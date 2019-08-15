Box Office: 'Toy Story 4' Soars Past $1B Globally

The Pixar tentpole becomes the sixth title of the year to achieve the milestone, an industry record. All but one belong to Disney.

Sheriff Woody and Buzz Lightyear are getting the last laugh.

Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 4 has crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office, becoming the fifth Disney release of the year to do so and the sixth title of 2019 so far. Both are records.

Moreover, it's the fourth Pixar tentpole to join the billion-dollar club after Incredibles 2, Finding Dory and fellow franchise installment Toy Story 3. And it's the No. 8 animated movie of all time, not adjusted for inflation.

Through Wednesday, Toy Story 4 has grossed $421.8 million domestically and $579.9 million internationally for a worldwide tally of $1.002 billion. The family film first hit theaters in June.

It's the No. 2 animated release of all time in the U.K. ($75.2 million), while its top market is Japan ($77 million), where it's still going strong. And in Mexico ($72 million), Toy Story 4 is the industry's biggest film ever in terms of admissions

Directed by Josh Cooley, the movie's lengthy list of A-list voice talent sees the return of Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear and Annie Potts as Bo Peep (a character who was absent from Toy Story 3).

New toys include the conflicted Forky (Tony Hale), the doll Gabby Gabby (Christina Hendricks), the comedic duo Bunny and Ducky (Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key, respectively) and stunt motorbike rider Duke Caboom (Keanu Reeves).

The other 2019 members of the billion-dollar club are Avengers: Endgame — the top grossing film of all time with $2.8 billion globally — The Lion King ($1.3 billion), Captain Marvel ($1.1 billion), Spider-Man: Far From Home ($1.09 billion) and Aladdin ($1.04 billion). All but Sony's Spider-Man were released by the Disney empire.