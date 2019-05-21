New 'Toy Story 4' Trailer: Woody, Buzz and Friends Set Out to Save Forky

Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Tony Hale, Annie Potts, Joan Cusack, Keanu Reeves, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Michael Keaton, Bonnie Hunt, Timothy Dalton, Jeff Garlin and Laurie Metcalf make up the voice cast.

Pixar released the final trailer for Toy Story 4 on Tuesday.

The latest film in the franchise catches up with Woody (Tom Hanks) and the group of toys as they live with their new owner, Bonnie (Madeleine McGraw). Woody, Buzz (Tim Allen) and the rest of the gang are forced to deal with the new makeshift toy Forky (Tony Hale), though chaos ensues when Forky escapes during Bonnie's family's road trip. Woody leads the toys on a chase to find Forky, which helps him meet new friends and reunite with his former flame Bo Peep (Annie Potts).

Joan Cusack, Keanu Reeves, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Michael Keaton, Bonnie Hunt, Timothy Dalton, Jeff Garlin and Laurie Metcalf also voice characters in the film.

The trailer opens with Woody introducing Forky to Bonnie's other toys.

Bonnie, her parents and the toys soon embark on a road trip. "I know this is a little strange, but we all have to make sure nothing happens to Forky," Woody tells the other toys before Forky vanishes from the family's RV.

The toys first stop at a local carnival to look for Forky, where Woody runs into Bo Peep. The toy cowboy's former love interest introduces him to Duke Caboom (Reeves), an action figure of "Canada's greatest stuntman."

"Woody will save me. I've known that guy my whole life," Forky later explains while he is lost. "Two days."

Duke also takes Woody under his wing as the two jump from one platform to the next while riding Duke's motorcycle.

The trailer concludes with new toys Ducky (Key) and Bunny (Peele) suggesting that they perform the "plush rush" to distract a store employee while they try to save Forky. After they explain that the move will include jumping on the head of the elderly employee, Buzz responds, "Well, we're not doing that."

Toy Story 4 will be in theaters June 21. Watch the full trailer above.