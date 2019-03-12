TPG's Bill McGlashan Placed On Leave After Being Charged in College Cheating Scheme

The private equity firm's managing partner is among 33 parents charged in a scheme to fraudulently get their children into college.

Private equity investment firm TPG has placed Bill McGlashan on indefinite administrative leave after the TPG Growth managing partner was charged as one of more than 40 defendants in a massive college admissions scandal.

"As a result of the charges of personal misconduct against Bill McGlashan, we have placed Mr. McGlashan on indefinite administrative leave effective immediately," read a statement from TPG. "Jim Coulter, co-CEO of TPG, will be interim managing partner of TPG Growth and The Rise Fund. Mr. Coulter will, in partnership with the organization's executive team, lead all investment work for both going forward."

McGlashan is one of 32 parents charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud; the list of names also includes actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin. According to the March 11 criminal complaint, McGlashan donated $50,000 to Key Worldwide Foundation, the college prep service at the center of the scandal, in exchange for arranging for his son to take the ACT entrance exam at a facility controlled by KWF, who would later correct his test answers. The FBI also recorded him in phone conversations discussing falsifying athletic profiles so that his son would be admitted to USC as a recruit.

In 2007 McGlashan founded TPG's growth equity and middle-market investment arm TPG Growth, through which he co-founded and sits on the board of directors of both STX Entertainment and Evolution Media Capital (the latter is the investment bank co-created by TPG and its portfolio company CAA). McGlashan also co-founded and serves as CEO of The Rise Fund, an investment fund that focuses on social and environmental impact.