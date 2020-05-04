'The High Note' Sets Late May Premium On-Demand Release

The Focus Features and Working Title comedy stars Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Nisha Ganatra's feel-good comedy The High Note is largely bypassing a theatrical run and will premiere May 29 on premium VOD amid ongoing cinema closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Focus Features and Working Title film, which stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson, had originally been set to open in cinemas on May 8. Ross on Monday revealed the change-up in an Instagram video.

The High Note becomes the latest title from the Universal Pictures fold to make an on-demand play after DreamWorks Animation's Trolls World Tour and Universal's upcoming The King of Staten Island. The cost of a 48-hour rental is $19.99.

Set in the world of the Los Angeles music scene, High Note follows the story of Grace Davis (Ross), a superstar whose talent and ego have reached unbelievable heights, and her overworked personal assistant (Johnson), whose dreams of becoming a music producer lead to a plan that could change their lives forever.

Ganatra (Late Night, Transparent) directed from a script by Flora Greeson. Kelvin Harrison, Jr., Zoë Chao, Bill Pullman, Eddie Izzard and Ice Cube also star.

It's unclear whether The High Note will be made available to any theaters that are open at the end of the month.