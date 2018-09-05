American Music Awards: Tracee Ellis Ross to Return as Host

The 'Black-ish' star's second stint as emcee of the music awards show will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. ET, on ABC.

Tracee Ellis Ross is set to host the 2018 American Music Awards.

This will be the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actress' second consecutive stint as host of the AMAs. At last year's show, the Black-ish star's mother, Diana Ross, received a lifetime achievement award.

Nominations for the AMAs will be announced live on YouTube on Sept.12 by Kane Brown, Ella Mai, Normani and Bebe Rexha.

The AMAs are produced by Dick Clark Productions, which shares a parent company with The Hollywood Reporter. Ross will executive produce the show along with Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco. Larry Klein is also set to produce.

The show will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.