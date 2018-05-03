Tracee Ellis Ross to Interview Michelle Obama at L.A. Women's Conference

The United State of Women Summit will take place May 5 and 6 at the Shrine Auditorium.

Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross will interview former first lady Michelle Obama on Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles as part of the United State of Women Summit.

Taking place Saturday and Sunday, the conference will bring together a number of women leaders to discuss political and social issues, including former Teen Vogue editor Elaine Welteroth moderating a conversation with actress Yara Shahidi; the co-founder of police reform organization Campaign Zero, Brittany Packnett; and Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.).

The program also will be available via live stream at facebook.com/theunitedstateofwomen or unitedstateofwomen.org.

"Women know their power, and by coming together we are growing the movement for change," said Jordan Brooks, managing director of the United State of Women, in a statement. "We are thrilled to bring together women from across the country who are ready to collaborate and get the skills they need to make their vision of the future a reality."

Other Hollywood industry participants include actress and activist Jane Fonda in conversation with Black Lives Matter co-founder and author of When They Call You a Terrorist Patrisse Cullors; actress and activist Connie Britton; vp of original content at Netflix, Cindy Holland; and actress and Time's Up activist Jurnee Smollett.

Speakers will be focused on eight intersectional issue pillars: economic empowerment, women's health and reproductive justice, supporting survivors of gender-based violence, access to education, art and culture, civic engagement, human rights, and entrepreneurship and innovation.

In addition to the mainstage sessions, there will be issue breakouts with female-led organizations and businesses. On day two, attendees will fan out across Los Angeles to attend training sessions and community teach-in. About 6,000 attendees are expected.

The first summit took place in Washington, D.C., in 2016 with more than 5,000 attendees hearing from speakers including Michelle Obama, then-President Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Warren Buffett, Billie Jean King, Meryl Streep, Kerry Washington, Shonda Rhimes and Gloria Steinem.