Tracy Morgan, Aldis Hodge Join Taraji P. Henson in 'What Men Want'

The Paramount feature is a gender-swapped version of the 2000 Nancy Meyers-directed 'What Women Want.'

Tracy Morgan and Aldis Hodge are joining Taraji P. Henson in What Men Want.

The Paramount project is a gender-swapped version of the 2000 Nancy Meyers-directed feature What Women Want that starred Mel Gibson. Henson will play a female sports agent who has been constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. When she gains the power to hear men's thought, she is able to shift the paradigm to her advantage as she races to sign the NBA’s next superstar.

Paramount Players, the studio label run by Brian Robbins, will produce along with Girls Trip filmmaker Will Packer and James Lopez. Henson will executive produce.

What Men Want is set to hit theaters Jan. 11, 2019.

Morgan is making his return to TV this week in the TBS comedy The Last O.G., which is set to premiere Tuesday. He is repped by CAA, ML Management and Hansen Jacobson.

Hodge, who starred with Henson in Hidden Figures, will star opposite Gillian Jacobs and Adam Devine in the Disney comedy Magic Camp. He is repped by Paradigm and the Priluck Company.