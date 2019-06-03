Tracy Morgan to Host ESPY Awards

The awards show honors the best in sports from the past year.

Tracy Morgan is set to host the 2019 ESPY Awards.

Morgan will be joined by entertainment and sports stars throughout the awards show to honor the past year in sports by recognizing major achievements in the industry, reminiscing about memorable moments and honoring the leading athletes of the year.

"I am very excited to be hosting The ESPYs,” Morgan said in a statement. “I hope my Uncle Sidney Poitier is there with my biological father Tony Dorsett and my second cousin Herschel Walker. And, Bo Jackson, I want my two dollars back!"

The actor is following in the footsteps of Danica Patrick, who hosted the 2018 ceremony.

“Tracy is effortlessly funny and deeply passionate about sports,” added ESPYs executive producer Maura Mandt. “He’s a natural choice to host The ESPYs and we’re thrilled to have him. Few people can own a room like Tracy Morgan, and I can’t wait to see what he has in store for the show.”

In addition to honoring the best athletic performances of the year, the ESPYs help raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The foundation was established in 1993 by ESPN and late basketball coach Jim Valvano.

The 2019 ESPY Awards will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on July 10. The show will be broadcast live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.