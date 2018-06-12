Tracy Morgan: "I Survived the Accident for a Reason — To Bring Love"

"We're just trying to make the world laugh," Morgan tells The Hollywood Reporter's Comedy Actor Roundtable.

"It's just kind," Tracy Morgan said of his TBS series The Last O.G. "We need that in the world, kindness, and that's what I want to promote." Morgan joined The Hollywood Reporter's Comedy Actor Roundtable, where he discussed his recent work, inspired from his near-death experience resulting from a six-vehicle accident in June 2014 that put him in a coma for two weeks.

"I survived the accident for a reason, to bring love," Morgan told the Roundatble. "At least 150 times a day I tell strangers, 'I love you.'"

"We're just trying to make the world laugh," Morgan said of himself and his fellow comedic actors. "At the end of the day, we're just trying to make the world a better place than it was before we got here."

Tracy Morgan has two career Emmy nominations for his supporting role on NBC's 30 Rock and for guest-starring as a host on Saturday Night Live.

