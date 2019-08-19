Tracy Morgan Joins Eddie Murphy in 'Coming to America' Sequel (Exclusive)

Wesley Snipes, Lesley Jones and Kiki Layne are among the film's other new castmembers.

Tracy Morgan has joined Eddie Murphy in Coming 2 America, Paramount’s sequel to its popular 1988 comedy.

The studio has lined up an array of new and returning talent for the feature project, which is being directed by Craig Brewer. Wesley Snipes, Lesley Jones and Kiki Layne are among the new castmembers, while Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones and Shari Headley are among the returnees.

The original film saw Murphy play Prince Akeem, a spoiled prince from the fictional African nation of Zamunda, who arrives in Queens and in undercover fashion gets a job at a McDonald’s knockoff while trying to find a wife.

The new story sees Akeem, now set to become king, discovering he has a son he never knew about, a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle. Honoring his father's dying wish to groom his son as a newly crowned prince, Akeem must once again return to America.

Jones is playing the son’s mother, a woman who had a one-night stand with Akeem, leading to pregnancy. Morgan will play Jones’ brother, a hustler named Reem.

Production is due to begin later this month on the project, which has a Dec. 18, 2020, release. Murphy is producing with Kevin Misher and Kenya Barris.

Morgan, who earned Emmy nominations for his work on 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live, stars on the TBS comedy The Last O.G., which recently wrapped its second season. The comedian, who last month hosted the 2019 ESPYs, is doing voicework for Scoob, Warner Bros.’ animated Scooby-Doo movie, and Green Eggs and Ham, Netflix’s all-star animated take on the Dr. Seuss classic.

