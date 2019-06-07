Tracy Morgan Reflects on "Horrific" Car Accident 5 Years Later, Thanks Family for Support

"My wife, daughter, sons and friends are what got me back on my feet. I live every day trying to do right by them and make the most of this second chance," the comedian tweeted Thursday night, remembering friend James McNair, who died from injuries sustained in the collision.

Tracy Morgan took to Twitter on Thursday night to reflect on the devastating car accident he was in five years ago.

Comedians Morgan, Harris Stanton and Ardie Fuqua were hospitalized after the Mercedes limousine bus they were passengers on was hit by a tractor trailer on the New Jersey turnpike in June 2014. James McNair died of injuries sustained in the accident, while Morgan was left in critical condition.

The Walmart truck driver, Kevin Roper, failed to observe the slow-moving traffic ahead of him and swerved into Morgan's chauffeured limo in an attempt to avoid hitting other vehicles on the road. The initial collision caused a chain reaction that eventually included six vehicles in the crash.

“Five years ago tonight, me and my friends, Jimmy Mac, Jeff, @ARDIEFUQUA, @HarrisStanton, Ty, & Joceleyn were in a horrific accident. There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t miss my friend Jimmy Mac, who sadly lost his life that night. I love you Jimmy,” Morgan tweeted on Thursday.

"I thank GOD for my family. I am eternally grateful for the love and support they give me," he continued in a thread of tweets. "My wife, daughter, sons, and friends are what got me back on my feet. I live every day trying to do right by them and make the most of this second chance."

Morgan wrote that the anniversary of the crash made him emotional and that he wanted to thank his "professional family" for their support. "The folks at @TBSNetworkwho got me back doing what I love to do best, entertaining people," he said. "MY YODA, Lorne Michaels. Going back to @nbcsnl was the first time I knew I would be ok."

The comedian and former Saturday Night Live castmember hosted the sketch comedy show in Oct. 2015 and currently stars on TBS' The Last O.G.

The thread of tweets concluded with a shout-out to his representatives. "Finally, I have to shout out my reps Steve Smooke, Matt Frost, Mark Landesman, Jessica Mooney, Ben Morelli & Lewis Kay, who stand by me always. Love you all!! God Bless and please spread love and kindness to one another," he wrote.

The crash left Morgan with many injuries and required him to undergo rehab and use a wheelchair. He also underwent treatment for a traumatic brain injury.

Following the accident, Morgan sued Walmart for negligence. The company responded by saying that injuries "were caused, in whole or in part, by plaintiffs' failure to properly wear an appropriate available seatbelt restraint device." Walmart ultimately settled the lawsuit for an undisclosed amount.