Tracy St. Pierre Promoted to Senior VP Communications at USA, Syfy

She will continue to report to Katherine Nelson, whose group also oversees communications for Universal Cable Productions and Wilshire Studios.

Industry veteran Tracy St. Pierre has been promoted at USA Network and Syfy.

The highly respected PR veteran has been upped to senior vp communications for both NBCUniversal-owned cable networks.

St. Pierre will continue to manage program publicity and awards for USA and Syfy as well as communications strategy for Universal Cable Productions. She also will now oversee communications for Wilshire Studios and serve as the primary contact for studio co-presidents Dawn Olmstead and George Cheeks.

St. Pierre will continue to report to Katherine Nelson, group senior vp, who oversees communications for USA, Syfy, UCP and Wilshire.

St. Pierre is a 15-year NBCUniversal veteran who joined USA in 2013, adding Syfy duties to her purview in 2015. Since joining the cable networks, St. Pierre has managed campaign and awards strategies for original series including The Sinner, Mr. Robot, Unsolved, Happy and Krypton. More recently, she spearheaded communications for UCP-produced Netflix drama Umbrella Academy, Amazon's Homecoming and Bravo's Dirty John.

Before joining the cable side, St. Pierre served as senior director of entertainment PR at NBC Entertainment, leading publicity efforts for The Tonight Show With Jay Leno for seven years. She began her career in 2000 at Nancy Seltzer and Associates, working on talent campaigns for Hugh Jackman, Ian McKellen and Tom Welling.