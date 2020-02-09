Oscars: Read Bong Joon Ho's Best Director Acceptance Speech

The Korean filmmaker said he studied the films of fellow nominee Martin Scorsese, thanking the 'Irishman' director for inspiring his work.

After he thought he was done for the night, Parasite helmer Bong Joon Ho picked up the award for best director at the 2020 Oscars.

Earlier in the night, Bong made history when he won the Oscar for best international feature film for Parasite Sunday night. The social satire is the first film from South Korea to be nominated and win in the category.

He also became the first Asian nominee to win best original screenplay, shared with co-writer Han Jin-won.

The film earned six Oscar nominations in all, including for best production design and best picture.

Upon accepting the award, Bong thanked each of his fellow nominees for the profound impact they've had on his career. In his speech, Bong quoted Martin Scorsese, whom he had studied throughout his cinema education.

Read Bong's full acceptance speech below.

Thank you. After winning best international feature, I thought I was done for the day and was ready to relax.

Thank you so much. When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is that 'the most personal is the most creative.'

That quote is from our great Martin Scorsese. When I was in school, I studied Martin Scorsese's films. Just to be nominated was a huge honor. I never thought I would win.

When people in the U.S. were not familiar with my films, Quentin always put my films on his list. He's here, thank you so much. Quentin, I love you.

And Todd and Sam, great directors that I admire. If the Academy allows, I would like to get a Texas chainsaw, split the award into five and share it with all of you.

Thank you. I will drink until next morning, thank you.