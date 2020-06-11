'Transformers: Battlegrounds' Video Game to Hit Consoles, PC in October

Toy giant Hasbro and publisher Outright Games said the game, from U.K. developer Coatsink, will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC.

Toy giant Hasbro and games publisher Outright Games unveiled plans for Transformers: Battlegrounds, a new Transformers franchise video game "for kids and fans of all ages."

The game, from U.K. developer Coatsink, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC on Oct. 23. Described as a "tactical warfare adventure" will be the first Transformers game ever for the Switch and the first console game in five years.

It will bring "the timeless, legendary war between Autobots and Decepticons to life in a never before seen way," the companies said. "As the evil Megatron closes in on the Allspark, Bumblebee and the Autobots need a new commander to help save Earth, as they team up and roll out into battles that will rage from Central City to Cybertron in both single player and multiplayer action."

"Transformers: Battlegrounds is a new and authentic take on what a Transformers video game can be," said Mark Blecher, Hasbro's senior vp, corporate strategy and business affairs. "It’s exciting for us to bring the epic story of the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons to life for a new generation of fans on console."

Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games, lauded the Transformers franchise as "one of the most enduring and recognizable in the world of entertainment."

The partners plan to announce more details about the game this summer.