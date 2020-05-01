Latest 'Transformers' Lands 2022 Release Date

Aaron Sorkin's follow-up to directorial debut 'Molly's Game,' meanwhile, has been scheduled for 2020.

An untitled Transformers film and The Trial of the Chicago 7 have been given release dates, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The latest installment in the sci-fi action film franchise, the untitled Transformers movie will receive a wide release on June 24, 2022.

Paramount currently has multiple Transformers projects in the works: Joby Harold (Army of the Dead) and James Vanderbilt (Zodiac) have been tapped to write separate scripts in the story universe, while the studio is also moving forward with an animated prequel directed by Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4), with a script co-written by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari (the Ant-Man franchise).

Meanwhile, Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 will have a limited release on Sept. 25, 2020, going wide on Oct. 16. The film follows the 1969 trial of seven people charged with conspiracy by the federal government and stars Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Frank Langella.

The Trial of Chicago 7 is Sorkin's second feature as a director, following 2017's Molly's Game.