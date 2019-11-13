Trevor Noah Criticizes Books About Trump Administration That "Profit Off the Chaos"

"These books don't help the country. They just trade on rumors and innuendos to make the authors money. If someone has valuable information about the president, they should just tell the American people instead of holding out for a big payday," the 'Daily Show' host said.

On Tuesday's Daily Show, Trevor Noah took on the many books published by former members of the Trump administration about his presidency.

"Who could've ever predicted that so many books would exist thanks to a president who can't read?," joked the host.

While Noah noted that anyone could write a book, he said it was interesting "how many of these books were written by people who worked inside the White House."

He then said that the latest book making headlines was written by former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley. In the book, Haley claims that former Secretary of State Rex Tilerson and former White House chief of staff John Kelly undermined and ignored Trump while working inside the White House.

"This book basically makes it sound like two of Trump's top officials were constantly trying to stop Trump from causing trouble or getting into trouble," recapped Noah. "It's like that thing parents do when they swap a real thing with a toy for their baby. Like, 'Oh, oh. Give me Daddy's cell phone back and you can have the big boy phone.'" The host then shared a photo of Trump using a toy phone while mocking his conversation with the Ukrainian president about Joe Biden.

Noah said that he understood why Haley came forward with the allegations because Americans voted for Trump based on his policies, so his staff should not undermine him. "On the other hand, this is also the same president who suggested nuking hurricanes, so maybe cockblocking him was a good idea," he added.

The host moved on to discuss another book about the White House written by an anonymous author that claims to be a senior Trump administration official. The book paints Trump to be "unstable and inept." The writer also claimed that Trump makes racist and misogynistic remarks behind closed doors.

"Oh my God. Trump is erratic, racist and misogynist?" Noah sarcastically said. "Thank God we have this inside source. How else would we have known?"

Noah said that the allegations in the anonymous writer's book were nothing new. "This is like a spy coming out of Russia like, 'You didn't hear it from me, but Russia is very big,'" he said.

The host then shared that "former national security advisor and permanent 'Got Milk?' ad" John Bolton may be the best source to learn something new about Trump. "He claims to have unique insider information relevant to the impeachment probe," though he is not telling Congress what he knows. Coincidentally, Bolton has a new book deal worth $2 million.

"So Bolton might spill the beans on impeachable offenses by the president, but only for $2 million. Yes, he's truly the hero America deserves," said Noah.

He then criticized Bolton for waiting to reveal the information in the book that will come out next year while the "impeachment is gonna be happening now."

The host wrapped up the segment by stating that all of the books written about the current presidential administration are only trying to "profit off the chaos." He continued, "These books don't help the country. They just trade on rumors and innuendos to make the authors money. If someone has valuable information about the president, they should just tell the American people instead of holding out for a big payday."

Noah joked that he shares suggestions of how to fix the problem in his new book. "You will learn shocking facts like Trump is a bad person, Trump has divided America and Mike Pence seems like a weird guy," he said of the fake book. "But most importantly, my book finally reveals how Americans can get Trump out of office. So make sure you get a copy when it comes out in 2025."