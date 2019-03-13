Trevor Noah, Jim Jefferies Set for 2019 Just for Laughs Festival

The Montreal comedy festival also booked performances by Latina comic Cristela Alonzo and Brit talent Jimmy Carr, Sarah Millican and Michael McIntyre.

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is set to bring his solo show to the Just For Laughs comedy festival, and Comedy Central's Jim Jefferies is to host two galas at the Montreal festival, organizers said Wednesday.

Noah is bringing his Trevor Noah's Loud and Clear Tour 2019 show to the Canadian festival for a one-night stand on July 26, while Jefferies, host of the late-night series The Jim Jefferies Show and creator and star of FX's Legit, will host two galas in Montreal on July 25.

British talent will also be dominant at Just For Laughs, as Michael McIntyre, star of the BBC comedy Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow, will perform his solo show Big World Tour in Montreal, while Latina comic Cristela Alonzo, the creator and star of ABC's Cristela, will host The Ethnic Show.

Also booked for performances at Just For Laughs is Gina Yashere, Dave Merheje, Brit talent Jimmy Carr and Sarah Millican, while Bobby Lee will host The Nasty Show.

The 37th edition of the Just For Laughs comedy festival, now run by a consortium that includes ICM Partners, Bell Media and Canada-born Howie Mandel, will make additional lineup announcement in the coming months.