Late-Night Hosts Take on Principal Who Seemingly Copied Ashton Kutcher Speech

"He could've picked Martin Luther King Jr. or Nelson Mandela or Eleanor Roosevelt, but of all the speeches he stole — Ashton Kutcher from the 2013 Teen Choice Awards?" said Noah about the West Virginia principal whose commencement address appeared to borrow liberally from the actor's awards show remarks.

On the Tuesday episodes of their respective late-night shows, Trevor Noah and Jimmy Kimmel took on the West Virginia principal who was accused of plagiarizing a speech previously made by Ashton Kutcher.

Parkersburg High School Principal Kenny DeMoss delivered a speech that paralleled and often featured some of the same phrases from Kutcher's speech from the 2013 Teen Choice Awards. While DeMoss admitted that he got some of his ideas from Kutcher, the majority of his thoughts and ideas were his own.

Over on The Daily Show, Noah opened the topic by sharing that DeMoss taught his students one final lesson before they officially graduated. "Although it's not the lesson he wanted," he said.

The show then shared news coverage that compared the principal and Kutcher's speeches.

"'In conclusion, I love my wife Mila Kunis. Goodnight everybody,'" joked Noah.

The host then jokingly praised DeMoss for changing Kutcher's lesson about the importance of being sexy to something a bit more appropriate for his students. "I got to give this principal credit, though. At least he changed 'sexy' to 'intriguing.' I like that," said the host. "It would've been awkward if he was like, 'Congratulations, Class of 2019. Stay bangable.'"

Noah also seemed surprised by the principal's choice of an inspirational speech: "He could've picked Martin Luther King Jr. or Nelson Mandela or Eleanor Roosevelt, but of all the speeches he stole — Ashton Kutcher from the 2013 Teen Choice Awards?"

"Now it makes me wonder if he does this every year. Maybe he only steals from awards shows. Like maybe last year he was like, 'Students, I'ma let you finish, but Beyonce had the greatest video of all time," he joked about Kanye West infamously interrupting Taylor Swift's acceptance speech during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

Jimmy Kimmel also shared his thoughts about the story during his eponymous ABC late-night show.

"Everybody wants to say something that means something when they give a speech like this and there are a few ways to go about it," said the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host about commencement speeches. "You can read inspirational quotes. You can share your own experiences. You can give advice. You can give reassurance, or you can do this."

Kimmel's show then aired news coverage in which a reporter explained that students noticed the similarities between the speeches. "How did they even remember the similarities of what Ashton Kutcher said at the Kids Choice Awards?" responded Kimmel. "How much of an impact could that have made?"

The show next shared clips of DeMoss seemingly copying Kutcher's speech word for word, though he did add the phrase "For me" during one line in the speech.

"The weirdest part was he ended the speech by proposing to Mila Kunis," joked Kimmel.