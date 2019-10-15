Trevor Noah Pokes Fun at Democratic Debate's Age Questions, Twitter Spat

In his latest live post-debate episode, the Comedy Central host also took on the "elephant in the room": Sen. Bernie Sanders' recent heart attack.

Trevor Noah followed up yet another Democratic debate with a live show on Tuesday night that took aim at the historic number of candidates onstage and Sen. Bernie Sanders' age.

The Comedy Central host opened his monologue after the fourth debate with a dig at the record number of candidates on the debate stage: "Please America, remember to have your candidates spayed or neutered. We can't handle anymore," he joked. "The Democrats are like a nightclub on Tuesday, everyone gets in."

Digging into the actual content of the debate, he first addressed candidates' rhetoric when it came to the topic of impeaching President Trump. In a rare moment of accord, all 12 candidates onstage said that Trump should be impeached. For his part, candidate Pete Buttigieg said that 100 years from now people will either "draw the conclusion that the president is above the law or can get away with anything."

Noah responded to that line with a joke: "Okay, I hear what you're saying, but let's be honest: 100 years from now the president isn't going to be worrying about impeachment, he's going to be worried about the price of lizard blood." The Daily Show then flashed a picture of Trump dressed as a warrior from Mad Max.

The healthcare portion of the debate was fairly tedious, the host admitted. But "the thing that got the crowd going was when the OG of Medicare stepped into the game and showed everyone why they should put respect on his name," Noah said, alluding to Sanders.

The senator from Vermont's fiery discussion on healthcare weeks after the candidate suffered a heart attack impressed the host. "You cannot deny no one speaks about healthcare with the passion that Bernie does. I also have a suspicion that that's the same speech he gave when the nurse tried to give him pills: 'No more pills! I have the guts to stand up to the pharmaceutical industry.'"

Later, Noah moved on to the candidates' discussion of Trump's decision to pull U.S. troops out of northern Syria, to which candidate Joe Biden responded, "We have an erratic, crazy president who doesn't know a damn thing about foreign policy."

"Hold on, hold on. You may not like Donald Trump but you can't say he doesn't know a damn thing about foreign policy. Because unlike Trump, not one of these Democrats has congratulated the country of Nambia on their healthcare policy," Noah joked, referring to the fictional country that Trump referenced in a recent talk at the United Nations. "And that may be because there is no country called Nambia, but that's not the point," Noah added.

The elephant in the room the entire night, Noah noted, was Sanders' heart attack. Noah then played clips of Sanders, Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Tulsi Gabbard being asked about the importance voters should put on the age of the candidates. "Okay, okay, is it just me, or did the moderators ask everyone about their health just to hide the awkwardness of asking Bernie?"

Noah added that he understood the rationale behind the question, but bristled at the notion of Gabbard, 38, being too young. "Tulsi, are you too fit and vibrant for the presidency?" Noah joked.

The weirdest part of the night, Noah declared, was Kamala Harris' argument with Elizabeth Warren over whether Trump's Twitter account should be shut down. "Wow, someone's mad they didn't get a retweet, what happened there?" Noah quipped, before saying he understood Warren's point.

The fourth Democratic debate, held at Otterbein Unviersity in Westerville, Ohio, was hosted by CNN and The New York Times. Erin Burnett, Anderson Cooper and Marc Lacey hosted for the cable network and publication. They moderated 12 contenders that made the cut, including Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julián Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, Nancy Klobuchar, Beto O'Rourke, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.

