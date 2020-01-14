Trevor Noah Reacts to CNN Democratic Throwdown: "The Whitest Debate Yet"

The 'Daily Show' host additionally addressed tensions between Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, who he said were like an "old couple fighting in a diner."

Trevor Noah addressed new tensions between fellow Senators and presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren at the seventh presidential debate and the last before the Democratic primaries on his live Tuesday night show.

Heading into the CNN/Des Moines Register debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, CNN had reported that at a meeting in 2018, Sanders told Warren he believed a woman couldn't win the 2020 presidential election. Prior to the debate, Sanders denied the report was true, while Warren confirmed the remark.

When asked about the report at Tuesday night's event, Sanders again denied that he had ever said so, noting that his campaign had released a video from 30 years ago where Sanders said he believed a woman could be become president.

"All right, this is completely true. Bernie does have a video that came out from 30 years ago," Noah remarked. "Then again, we can't really know if this was recorded 30 years ago because the guy has looked the same his entire life."

The debate's most viral moment came when Warren addressed the CNN report, saying she preferred to look at candidates' voting record rather than speculate: "The only people on this stage who have won every election that they've been in are the women, Amy and me," she said. She then noted she was the only candidate on the stage to win against a Republican incumbent in the last 30 years.

"Goddamn. Whoo! Not since Kill Bill have I seen one woman obliterate that many men in one fell swoop. Forget the wealth tax, Warren just deducted two balls from every man on that stage," Noah howled in response.

Noah also addressed a strange moment that followed wherein Sanders said he had beaten an incumbent Republican in 1990, within 30 years. "That was the most unnecessary nitpicky argument you will ever see in a presidential debate," said Noah. He added that the pair looked like an "old couple fighting in a diner."

Of the night's treatment of tensions between Iran and the U.S., Noah focused on candidate Tom Steyer's argument as to why he, a businessman who said he had traveled a lot in his career, would be the best leader to sort out a solution. "Wait, hold up, Tom Steyer thinks he can be be commander in chief because he went on a lot of business trips? Because that's basically what he said: 'Vote for me, I am Delta Diamond Medallion,'" Noah joked.

The seventh Democratic debate, moderated by CNN's Wolf Blitzer and Abby Phillip and The Des Moines Register's Brianne Pfannenstiel, included former Vice President Joe Biden; Sanders; Warren; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Amy Klobuchar; and Steyer.

Candidates who did not qualify for the debate include Andrew Yang, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney and Sen. Michael Bennet.

Early on in the live show, Noah addressed the demographics of the remaining debate-qualifying candidates: "With only six candidates, it was the smallest debate yet, but it was also the whitest debate yet." He added, "The only person happy about this was Greta Thunberg, because the stage was so white it reflected the sun back into the atmosphere."

Later, Noah executed a segment on ad spending by Steyer, who spent $10.4 million on ads in Nevada, where all the candidates combined spent $11.6 million. "Clearly, it's having a big effect on the polls," Noah joked. "That's why Cheerios is a thing. It's the most popular cereal of all time and it tastes like bread farted."

"The real bling king," he continued, however, is former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg. "He's willing to throw down a billion dollars to beat Trump. At that point, why not offer Trump a billion dollars to step down?" Noah asked. "We know he needs the money. He'll take it!"

Noah then played a fake Bloomberg campaign commercial that told viewers, "If you don't vote for Mike, this'll be all you see" and "If you want your TV back, vote for Mike Bloomberg," poking fun at the many Bloomberg ads.