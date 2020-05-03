AWARDS

Trevor Noah, Rebel Wilson, Zendaya Among Winners at Shorty Awards

6:01 PM PDT 5/3/2020 by Kimberly Nordyke

Courtesy of Comedy Central
Trevor Noah

Jameela Jamil, Megan Rapinoe and Greta Thunberg also were honored during Sunday's digital show.

Trevor Noah, Rebel Wilson, Zendaya, Megan Rapinoe and Greta Thunberg were among those honored Sunday during the Shorty Awards, which were presented during a digital show.

Jameela Jamil (entertainment), P.K. Subban (athlete) and Eugene Lee Yang (LGBTQ+ activism) all received the Phenom Award. J.B. Smoove served as host, while presenters included Lindsey Vonn, Bobby Berk and Jaime Camil. Fetty Wap gave a musical performance.

The show honored this year's best in entertainment, music, tech, business, fitness, fashion, beauty and philanthropy. It was streamed on Periscope and YouTube.

Below is a full list of Shorty Award winners, along with a handful of acceptance speeches. More information can be found here.

Best Actor
Rebel Wilson

Best Animal
Maya the Samoyed

Best Breakout YouTuber
Supercar Blondie

Best Celebrity
Zendaya

Best in Activism
Greta Thunberg

Best in Arts
Dave Pollot

Best in Beauty
Nikita Dragun

Best in Comedy
Trevor Noah

Best in Dance
Benny the Bull

Best in Fashion
Aquaria

Best in Food
Juns Kitchen

Best in Gaming
NoisyButters

Best in Health & Wellness
Wheels2Walking

Best in House & Home
Our Faux Farmhouse

Best in Lifestyle
Les Do Makeup

Best in Music
TWICE

Best in Parenting, Family and Kids
The Bramfam

Best in Sports
Megan Rapinoe

Best in Travel
Haley Dasovich

Best in Weird
jackstauber

Best Journalist
Mona Chalabi

Best LGBTQ+ Account
Rose and Rosie

Best Meme/Parody Account
Thoughts of Dog

Best Podcaster
Emma Chamberlain

Best YouTube Ensemble
Kian and JC

Best YouTube Musician
Pomplamoose

Gif of the Year
And I Oop

Instagram of the Year
Lizzo post AMAs

Instagrammer of the Year
Wolfgang

TikToker of the Year
Avani Gregg

Twitch Streamer of the Year
MrFreshAsian

YouTube Comedian of the Year
Morgan Adams

YouTuber of the Year
MrBeast

Phenom Award
Jameela Jamil,  P.K. Subban and Eugene Lee Yang