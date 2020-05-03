AWARDS Trevor Noah, Rebel Wilson, Zendaya Among Winners at Shorty Awards 6:01 PM PDT 5/3/2020 by Kimberly Nordyke FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Courtesy of Comedy Central Trevor Noah Jameela Jamil, Megan Rapinoe and Greta Thunberg also were honored during Sunday's digital show. Trevor Noah, Rebel Wilson, Zendaya, Megan Rapinoe and Greta Thunberg were among those honored Sunday during the Shorty Awards, which were presented during a digital show. Jameela Jamil (entertainment), P.K. Subban (athlete) and Eugene Lee Yang (LGBTQ+ activism) all received the Phenom Award. J.B. Smoove served as host, while presenters included Lindsey Vonn, Bobby Berk and Jaime Camil. Fetty Wap gave a musical performance. The show honored this year's best in entertainment, music, tech, business, fitness, fashion, beauty and philanthropy. It was streamed on Periscope and YouTube. Below is a full list of Shorty Award winners, along with a handful of acceptance speeches. More information can be found here. Best Actor Rebel Wilson Best Animal Maya the Samoyed Best Breakout YouTuber Supercar Blondie Best Celebrity Zendaya Best in Activism Greta Thunberg Best in Arts Dave Pollot Best in Beauty Nikita Dragun Best in Comedy Trevor Noah Best in Dance Benny the Bull Best in Fashion Aquaria Best in Food Juns Kitchen Best in Gaming NoisyButters Best in Health & Wellness Wheels2Walking Best in House & Home Our Faux Farmhouse Best in Lifestyle Les Do Makeup Best in Music TWICE Best in Parenting, Family and Kids The Bramfam Best in Sports Megan Rapinoe Best in Travel Haley Dasovich Best in Weird jackstauber Best Journalist Mona Chalabi Best LGBTQ+ Account Rose and Rosie Best Meme/Parody Account Thoughts of Dog Best Podcaster Emma Chamberlain Best YouTube Ensemble Kian and JC Best YouTube Musician Pomplamoose Gif of the Year And I Oop Instagram of the Year Lizzo post AMAs Instagrammer of the Year Wolfgang TikToker of the Year Avani Gregg Twitch Streamer of the Year MrFreshAsian YouTube Comedian of the Year Morgan Adams YouTuber of the Year MrBeast Phenom Award Jameela Jamil, P.K. Subban and Eugene Lee Yang <br /> FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Kimberly Nordyke THRnews@thr.com @thr