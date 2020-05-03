Trevor Noah, Rebel Wilson, Zendaya Among Winners at Shorty Awards

Jameela Jamil, Megan Rapinoe and Greta Thunberg also were honored during Sunday's digital show.

Trevor Noah, Rebel Wilson, Zendaya, Megan Rapinoe and Greta Thunberg were among those honored Sunday during the Shorty Awards, which were presented during a digital show.

Jameela Jamil (entertainment), P.K. Subban (athlete) and Eugene Lee Yang (LGBTQ+ activism) all received the Phenom Award. J.B. Smoove served as host, while presenters included Lindsey Vonn, Bobby Berk and Jaime Camil. Fetty Wap gave a musical performance.

The show honored this year's best in entertainment, music, tech, business, fitness, fashion, beauty and philanthropy. It was streamed on Periscope and YouTube.

Below is a full list of Shorty Award winners, along with a handful of acceptance speeches. More information can be found here.

Best Actor

Rebel Wilson

Best Animal

Maya the Samoyed

Best Breakout YouTuber

Supercar Blondie

Best Celebrity

Zendaya

Best in Activism

Greta Thunberg

Best in Arts

Dave Pollot

Best in Beauty

Nikita Dragun

Best in Comedy

Trevor Noah

Best in Dance

Benny the Bull

Best in Fashion

Aquaria

Best in Food

Juns Kitchen

Best in Gaming

NoisyButters

Best in Health & Wellness

Wheels2Walking

Best in House & Home

Our Faux Farmhouse

Best in Lifestyle

Les Do Makeup

Best in Music

TWICE

Best in Parenting, Family and Kids

The Bramfam

Best in Sports

Megan Rapinoe

Best in Travel

Haley Dasovich

Best in Weird

jackstauber

Best Journalist

Mona Chalabi

Best LGBTQ+ Account

Rose and Rosie

Best Meme/Parody Account

Thoughts of Dog

Best Podcaster

Emma Chamberlain

Best YouTube Ensemble

Kian and JC

Best YouTube Musician

Pomplamoose

Gif of the Year

And I Oop

Instagram of the Year

Lizzo post AMAs

Instagrammer of the Year

Wolfgang

TikToker of the Year

Avani Gregg

Twitch Streamer of the Year

MrFreshAsian

YouTube Comedian of the Year

Morgan Adams

YouTuber of the Year

MrBeast

Phenom Award

Jameela Jamil, P.K. Subban and Eugene Lee Yang