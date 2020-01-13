Trevor Noah Slams All-Male Oscar Directing Noms: "Where Was 'Little Women'?"

"Did you know the movie directed itself?" the host joked on Monday's 'Daily Show' while reacting to the Academy nods.

Trevor Noah had a quick take on the Oscar nominations on Monday: Little Women and Great Gerwig were robbed.

In a Daily Show segment on the nominations, announced earlier that day by John Cho and Issa Rae, the host immediately picked up on a comment made by Rae while unveiling the nods for best director: "Congratulations to those men," she said. (Nominees included The Irishman's Martin Scorsese, Joker's Todd Phillips, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Quentin Tarantino, 1917's Sam Mendes and Parasite's Bong Joon Ho.)

"Wow, Issa Rae, damn," Noah said in response. "You know you're in trouble when someone can throw shade my congratulating you."

Noah then said he agreed with Rae's comments, adding, "Those aren't just all male directors, those are all very male movies. Like, if you take out Parasite, women probably have 10 minutes of dialogue in all the other films combined." Indeed, both Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irishman have come under fire for offering little dialogue to stars Margot Robbie and Anna Paquin, respectively, who play significant characters in both films. "There's no reason that women shouldn't have bigger roles in these movies," he continued, "Except for 1917, because women weren't invented until the '30s."

Where was Little Women, he asked? "Because I loved the movie. And also the Oscar voters loved the movie, which is weird," he said to loud applause. He noted that Greta Gerwig's adaptation of the beloved novel was nominated for six awards (best picture, best adapted screenplay, best actress, best supporting actress, best costume design and best original score) but Gerwig wasn't nominated as a director.

"How the hell does that happen? Two people were like, 'Yeah, what an amazing movie.' 'Yeah, did you know the movie directed itself?' 'Wow, that's incredible.'" The refrain of Little Women "directing itself" percolated on social media on Monday, and Sony chief Tom Rothman also used the line in his reaction to the nominations list. "It's wonderful to see the movie [Little Women] receive Best Picture and for Greta to be nominated as a screenwriter, but the movie didn't direct itself and I would say that Greta is not a great female director, she is a great director," he told one outlet.

Noah congratulated Cynthia Erivo for winning a best actress nom, but noted that the role had her playing a slave. "Imagine if every white actor who was nominated got it for playing a supervisor at Whole Foods. Huh? White people, you're more than just that."

Noah capped off the segment by joking the biggest snub for him was in the film editing category: "How are you not going to nominate the guy who edited the Jeffrey Epstein security tapes?" he asked. Watch Noah's take below.