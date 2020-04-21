Trevor Noah Talks Performing for Just a Camera, Being "Made for Social Distancing"

The 'Daily Show' host, who has shot his show remotely for nearly five weeks, discussed canceling a recent world tour and finding freedom in isolation on a Monday appearance on 'The Late Show.'

Even after nearly five weeks of shooting his late-night show from home, Trevor Noah still finds performing without an audience deeply unsettling.

The Daily Show host — now emceeing The Daily Social Distancing Show — opened up about the experience of solo production on a Monday night appearance on Stephen Colbert's The Late Show. "I feel like one of two things will happen: Either I will come out of this as a better comedian or I will have no sense of where comedic timing lies," the former stand-up comedian told Colbert, later likening the experience of performing without an audience to "doing this Zoom call by yourself."

Still, he's picked up a trick along the way: "I try to remember every audience I've had the privilege of performing for the last 15 years, and I try to think of where they would laugh," he said. (Before coronavirus hit, Noah sold out Madison Square Garden on a solo tour that was set to tour the world.)

Despite those road bumps, Noah told Colbert that overall he's adapted well to his quarantine in New York City. "I feel like I'm made for social distancing. I don't miss outdoors, I don't miss going to the movies, I don't miss going to the restaurants," he said. While he does miss other people being able to go about their lives (and complain about other things besides quarantining), "for myself, I'm not going to lie to you, Steve, I feel like I was made for this." One perk Noah has especially enjoyed: not feeling guilty for failing to venture outdoors during a beautiful day.

When their discussion inevitably turned to politics, Noah suggested the worldwide pandemic had shifted President Trump's chances at reelection. Before the virus hit, the comedian said he thought the president had a good shot at winning the election once more. At that point, "Trump's leadership had never been tested... every crisis had been something [the Trump Administration] created themselves."

Now, the coronavirus is exposing the "lack of leadership and the comic cast of characters he has in the White House." Moreover, he added, Trump seemed to him to be the only world leader fighting with the press and "the people in his own country" during the crisis rather than presenting a united front.

Gearing up for the 2020 election, Colbert asked if Noah had a Biden impression, which the South African comedian said he didn't. "Biden doesn't have a hook and he's not consistent in his speech pattern," Noah explained. Then Colbert put on a pair of sunglasses and smiled, noting he could do an impression merely by being a "white guy" with "big sunglasses."