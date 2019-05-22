Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos to Be Honored at Trevor Project Gala (Exclusive)

The couple will receive the award at TrevorLIVE New York, which will be hosted by Nicole Byer and Eugene Lee Yang.

The Trevor Project will recognize Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos with its 2019 Champions Award for their commitment to supporting the organization's mission to end suicide among LGBTQ at its TrevorLIVE New York gala.

The organization will also honor EY with the 20/20 Visionary Award for the company's work "supporting LGBTQ inclusion around the world and creating a sense of belonging for all EY professionals." EY vice chair and East Region managing partner Rich Jeanneret will accept the award on behalf of the company; he'll be joined by wife, Lisa, and son, Henry, who is a member of the transgender community, as well as other family members and EY colleagues.

In addition, actress/comedian/writer Nicole Byer (Nailed It) and actor/director/digital producer Eugene Lee Yang (The Try Guys) have been tapped to co-host the gala, set for June 17 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Yang previously hosted the TrevorLIVE LA gala in 2018, with the event raising more than $1.5 million.

"We're so excited to honor Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and EY at this year's TrevorLIVE New York — they remain committed allies to the LGBTQ community at a time when LGBTQ youth need more support than ever, ensuring that they know they are beautiful and deserving of love for who they are," said Amit Paley, CEO and executive director of The Trevor Project. "Combined with this year's creative and funny co-hosts, Nicole Byer and Eugene Lee Yang, this year's TrevorLIVE New York 2019 will help to raise visibility and support for our life-saving work on behalf of LGBTQ young people."



"The Trevor Project is a remarkable nonprofit we've been proud to support for nearly a decade," Consuelos and Ripa said in a joint statement. "Their work, now more than ever, is so incredibly important, and we are honored to be proponents of an organization that provides immeasurable support and love to young members of the LGBTQ community."

As previously announced, Cara Delevingne will be honored with the 2019 Hero Award at the June gala for her advocacy for the LGBTQ community.

Previous TrevorLIVE honorees and performers include Ryan Murphy, Rita Ora, Deborah Cox, Lauren Jauregui, Lena Waithe, Greg Berlanti, Dominic Barton, Tom Ford, Kristin Chenoweth, Imagine Dragons, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Shoshana Bean, Edie Windsor, Ingrid Nilsen, Tyler Oakley, Arianna Huffington, Ian McKellen, Jazz Jennings, Queen Latifah, Amy Poehler, Darren Criss, Mary J. Blige and Cheyenne Jackson. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.