Cara Delevingne, Kelly Ripa Honored at Trevor Project Gala

Delevingne spoke for publicly and proudly about the importance of embracing her queerness and thanked her girlfriend, actress Ashley Benson.

Cara Delevingne said she was speaking publicly and proudly about her queerness for the first time at the TrevorLIVE gala, where she received the Trevor Project’s Hero Award for the awareness and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

“I was never really honest with myself about who I really was so this is one of the first times I’m standing up here feeling proud,” Delevingne said.

On the carpet before the ceremony, the actor and model spoke about how the Trevor Project’s support for LGBTQ+ youth is so important.

“I never thought it would be possible to win an award especially being a queer person, for being queer,” Delevingne said. “Just being able to support the LGBTQ youth in this time during pride and the Trevor Project in what they do, they are the heroes really everyone that works there, they’re all volunteers.”

She also spoke about her friend Taylor Swift’s new music video for “You Need to Calm Down,” which was released on Monday and the importance of using a platform to support the community.

“I cried when I watched it. I’ve just been texting her all day. I think she’s incredible,” she said. “I was meant to show up to that video, which I’m sad I did not but she is incredible. I think what she she’s doing is brilliant. It’s just the beginning because everyone, most of those people who are in support just don’t realize how important it is to say it out loud.”

From the stage, Delevingne spoke about feeling masculine as a child and tending toward activities that were usually considered for boys, and she also read a poem that she wrote as a teenager.

“Who am I? Who am I trying to be?” she said, beginning the poem. “Not myself / Anyone but myself / Living in a fantasy to bury the reality.”

Queer Eye stars Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness presented Delevingne with the award.

“She’s been open about her relationship with women and her support for gender fluidity,” Porowski said. “Her candor has inspired fans who post comments on social media thanking Cara for her honesty and helping them embrace their authentic self.”

The evening also honored Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos with the 20/20 Visionary Award.

“We are so honored but we have to admit we are a little uneasy accepting this award. I mean, we’re two cisgendered heteros married for 23 years,” Ripa said. “What could we possibly know about alienation from community or fear of having our rights taken away?”

“Well, you are a woman,” Consuelos responded.

“That’s true. And you are Mexican,” Ripa said.

Ripa and Consuelos dedicated their award to Trevor Project’s head of advocacy and government affairs Sam Brinton. Delevingne donated $50,000 to the Trevor Project and also took the moment from the stage to thank “a very special woman,” her girlfriend Ashley Benson.

“She’s one of the people that helped me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it,” Delevingne said. “She showed me all her love and she showed me how to accept it which I was a lot harder than I thought. I love you sprinkles.”