Newcomer Trey Tucker Joins Scott Eastwood, Orlando Bloom in 'Outpost' (Exclusive)

The up-and-comer also nabbed a lead role opposite Mena Suvari in indie thriller 'Viscous.'

Up-and-coming actor Trey Tucker has nabbed back-to-back roles, one a lead, another a key supporting part.

Tucker, who appeared in The Space Between Us, is starring opposite Mena Suvari in Viscous, a dramatic thriller indie from writer-director Braden R. Duemmler.

The story tells of the co-dependent and imperfect love between a mother (Suvari) and her daughter, which is tested when the "perfect" man, played by Tucker, enters their lives.

Abel Vang, Kristina Esposito and Stephen Stanley are producing.

Tucker is also shooting The Outpost, a military action movie from Millennium that tells the true story of a team of U.S. soldiers that faced an army of hundreds of Taliban fighters in Afghanistan. Tucker will play a member of the team.

The movie also stars Scott Eastwood, Orlando Bloom and Cory Hardrict and is directed by Rod Lurie (The Contender). Marc Frydman and Paul Tamasy are producing.

Tucker made his feature debut with The Space Between Us, the sci-fi drama that starred Asa Butterfield and Gary Oldman. He also co-starred in indie The Matchmaker’s Playbook.

He is repped by APA and Douglas Management Group.