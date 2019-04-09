Tribeca Film Festival Sets Day-Long Pride Event With Neil Patrick Harris, Asia Kate Dillon, Others

The New York event will mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots with one-on-one interviews with LGBTQ stars and films about the LGBTQ experience.

The Tribeca Film Festival will mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots with a day of LGBTQ programming, dubbed Tribeca Celebrates Pride, on May 4.

The day will consist of one-on-one conversations with LGBTQ stars like Neil Patrick Harris, Asia Kate Dillon, John Cameron Mitchell and Normal Heart playwright Larry Kramer. There will also be panel discussions with activists and cultural and public figures.

The day will also feature screenings of seven short films about the LGBTQ experience and the world premiere of HBO's documentary Wig, about the art of drag and the annual New York Wigstock festival. The Wig screening will be followed by a live drag show by Wigstock founder Lady Bunny.

“This year, Tribeca will showcase artists who have used storytelling to bring people together around a common goal: inclusivity. We’ve come so far in the fifty years since the Stonewall riots, but there is so much more to be done,” Paula Weinstein, executive vp of Tribeca Enterprises, said in a statement. “In honor of that pivotal moment in our culture, we hope this day of LGBTQ storytelling-driven programming will not just honor the work of those who came before us, but also those who are helping to ignite the passion of the next generation.”

The entire event will take place at the Tribeca Festival Hub at Spring Studios.