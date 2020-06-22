Tribeca Drive-In Sets Lineup for Nationwide Summer Series

Highlights of the program running Thursdays through Sundays from July 2-Aug. 2 include a 45th anniversary screening of 'Jaws,' a 25th anniversary screening of 'Apollo 13' and beloved films like 'Space Jam,' 'Mean Girls,' 'Back to the Future,' 'Do the Right Thing,' 'The Dark Knight,' 'Beetlejuice,' 'Meet the Parents,' 'The Goonies' and more.

Tribeca Enterprises has revealed the lineup of beloved films, live stand-up comedy and other entertainment set to play to audiences in its drive-in summer series.

Tribeca Drive-In will run Thursdays through Sundays from July 2-Aug. 2 at drive-in theaters and other venues in Los Angeles; New York; Arlington, Texas; Miami; Seattle; and other cities nationwide. Participating venues include AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena; Nickerson Beach in Nassau County, New York; and Orchard Beach in the Bronx.

The series will feature themes such as "Music Movies" with Selena, The Bodyguard and Straight Outta Compton; "Sports Sundays" with Creed, Jerry Maguire, Space Jam and Love & Basketball; "Time Travel Comedies" with Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Back to the Future; "High School Comedies" with Mean Girls and Superbad; "Ladies’ Night" with Girls Trip and Bridesmaids; "Hit the Road" with Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby and The Fast and The Furious; a James Bond tribute with Goldfinger and Casino Royale; and "Kids’ Night" with Inside Out, The Lego Movie and Spy Kids. A Fourth of July celebration will also feature screenings of Field of Dreams, The Wizard of Oz and Apollo 13, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Other highlights include screenings of 2020 Sundance breakout Palm Springs, Jaws (which celebrated its 45th anniversary this past weekend), Do The Right Thing, Inside Man, The Dark Knight, Beetlejuice, Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, Meet the Parents, Meet the Fockers, Crazy Rich Asians, Wonder Woman, The Goonies and Black Panther.

“At Tribeca’s core, we aim to bring people together through the arts to send a signal of unity and resiliency to the world during challenging times,” Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal said in a statement. “As an immediate and safe solution, we’re excited to bring new and classic works from filmmakers, creators, and artists to communities across the country through the Tribeca Drive-In series. As the nation begins to emerge from months of quarantine, we look forward to movie theaters reopening and hope that the Drive-In serves as a reminder of the magic of the moviegoing experience.”

Tribeca co-founder Robert De Niro added, “The Tribeca Drive-In series is a tribute to movies and the shared experience of watching them, even if from our cars. In anticipation of theaters reopening imminently, we look back at what we love about the big screen experience."

In Los Angeles, Tribeca is partnering with Comedy Dynamics to produce live stand-up comedy events at the Rose Bowl from July 9-12, some of the first tapings with live audiences since the pandemic shut down production worldwide in early March.

With NFL venues in Dallas, Miami and Seattle participating in the drive-in series, Tribeca is also working with the league on NFL team-hosted events and exclusive content, with additional information to come from the teams.

The series, initially announced last month, will provide a way for audiences to watch some of their favorite movies on the big screen in a socially distanced environment as the nation emerges from coronavirus lockdowns. Tribeca is also showing its support for those who have worked on the front lines battling COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, by offering complimentary access and reserved parking to essential workers on the first night at every venue. A percentage of the proceeds from each ticket sold will be donated to Black Lives Matter.

Additional programming details, a full schedule and ticketing information are available at Tribecafilm.com