Tribeca Enterprises Taps Nat Geo Veteran for Partnerships Role

Tammy Bordeaux will work with executive vp partnerships Jackie Hassell to expand the film festival's partnerships business.

The Tribeca Film Festival is growing its partnerships team.

Fest owner Tribeca Enterprises has tapped National Geographic veteran Tammy Bordeaux as senior vp partnerships.

In her role, Bordeaux will work closely with Jackie Hassell, Tribeca's executive vp partnerships who has built the business over the last 12 years. Together, they will work to develop relationships with brands that can expand the film festival, TV festival and Tribeca Studios entertainment arm. Tribeca already works with such brands as AT&T, Bloomberg Philanthropies, BVLGARI, Chanel, ESPN and YouTube.

Bordeaux comes to Tribeca after 13 years at National Geographic, where she was most recently vp corporate partnerships inside the Disney advertising sales group. During her time at Nat Geo, Bordeaux worked with American Express, Sprint, Heineken, McDonald's and other brands and helped create partnerships for initiatives including Planet or Plastic? and the National Park Centennial project.

"Tammy Bordeaux's expertise in branded entertainment complements Tribeca's curatorial excellence in storytelling and authority with consumer audiences perfectly," Tribeca Enterprises co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal said in a statement. "In partnership with Jackie Hassell, Tribeca's executive vice president of partnerships, Tammy will grow and oversee partnerships for Tribeca Film Festival, Tribeca TV Festival and our branded entertainment arm, Tribeca Studios."

Founded in 2003, Tribeca Enterprises in August sold a majority stake to a consortium led by James Murdoch's Lupa Systems with the goal of expanding its businesses. The 19th edition of the Tribeca Film Festival will kick off April 15 with the world premiere of Mary Wharton's Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President. The festival is set to run April 15-26.