Tribeca Film Festival Reveals 2018 Jury Members

Jurors include Josh Charles, Amy Kaufman, Dan Cogan, Lakeith Stanfield, Joanna Gleason, Susan Lacy, Ray Liotta, Zosia Mamet, Chris Messina and Norman Reedus.

The Tribeca Film Festival has announced its 2018 jury members for the annual festival, which kicks off on Wednesday.

The group consists of esteemed directors, actors, producers and storytellers, including Justin Bartha, Ray Liotta, Sheila Nevins, Chris Messina, Zosia Mamet, Lakeith Stanfield and Norman Reedus. The festival — which celebrates storytelling in a variety of films, television, music, virtual reality and games — announced the members of 10 juries for the 17th annual fest on Monday. The members will honor the new works of members within the creative community with cash prizes and unique art awards.

More than 35 professionals have been selected to serve on the juries that will honor feature-length and short films that include narratives and documentaries, as well as the Virtual Arcade section called Storyscapes.

There are five categories that celebrate feature-length films at the festival. The jurors for the 2018 U.S. narrative competition include Justin Bartha, Bilge Ebiri, Jenny Lumet, Chris Messina and Lakeith Stanfield.

The international narrative competition jurors consist of Florence Almozini, Martha Coolidge, Andre Holland, Ray Liotta and Haiffa Al-Mansour.

The documentary competition jurors include Dan Cogan, Kirsten Johnson and Brett Morgan.

Josh Charles, Joshua Leonard and Zosia Mamet will serve as the jurors for the best new narrative director competition.

Jurors for the Albert Maysles Award, which honors the best new documentary director, are Nelson George, Linda Knowlton, Elvira Lind, Basil Tsiokos and Derek Waters.

The short film competition includes two categories. The first honors narrative shorts and will include a jury featuring Steve Aoki, Amy Kaufman, Sheila Nevins, Alex Pettyfer, Norman Reedus, Alysia Reiner and Ondi Timoner. The second set of jurors in the category will look at the short documentary and student visionary competitions. These jurors include Sapphire, Joe Daniels, Amy Kaufman, Susan Lacy and James Steyer.

Jurors with the responsibility of honoring the Skyscapes competitors are Myriam Achard, Marcie Jastrow and Nicholas Thompson.

Brian Braiker, Bonin Bough and Zachary Heinzerling will serve as jurors for the Tribeca X Award. The award celebrates branded storytelling at the intersection of entertainment and advertising.

The final jury will crown the winner of the sixth annual Nora Ephron Award. The award will go to the candidate that best represents the vision of the legendary writer and filmmaker. The all-female jury includes Joanna Gleason, Rebecca Keegan and Sasheer Zamata.

“Each year we engage some of the most seasoned members of the creative community to collaborate with us on our juries,” said Tribeca Film Festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal in a statement. “Whether it’s the Nora Ephron Award for a women filmmaker, the Albert Maysles Award for a new documentary director, or the Storyscape Award for immersive storytelling, we continue to grow and expand our Tribeca family with the help of the acclaimed artists and creators on our jury.”

The winners of each category will be announced at the Tribeca Film Festival Awards ceremony at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Theater on Thursday, April 26. The festival takes place in New York City from April 18-29 and kicks off Wednesday with the world premiere of Love, Gilda.