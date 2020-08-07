Tribeca Film Festival Sets 20th Anniversary Edition for June 2021

The annual event plans a return to New York City next year, albeit roughly two months later than the festival's traditional calendar slot.

Amid shifting calendars caused by ongoing uncertainty surrounding the novel coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival has announced that it plans to return to New York City for its 20th anniversary edition from June 9-20, 2021.

These dates are roughly two months later than the festival's traditional April calendar spot but the plans for next year's festival suggest that organizers are optimistic that some in-person events will be able to take place in the city next June after the 2020 festival was forced to move its programming online as the pandemic ravaged New York, prompting the shutdown of non-essential businesses.

Tribeca organizers said they will dedicate space at the 2021 festival, marking nearly 20 years since the event was first held in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, to films selected for the 2020 festival but weren't able to premiere at Tribeca this year. All 2020 Tribeca-selected filmmakers are invited to showcase their films and celebrate their postponed premieres in 2021, organizers said.

Tribeca, in recent weeks, has also launched a drive-in series of screenings throughout the country, working with Walmart to expand the number and reach of those screenings.

The June dates also prevent the festival from conflicting with the 2021 Oscars, which recently moved its date back by nearly two months to April 25, 2021.

To accommodate filmmakers affected by the pandemic, with production just resuming in recent weeks after being halted for months, the submission period, which opens Sept. 8, has been extended by three weeks with the late deadline pushed to January. Eligibility rules have also been adjusted to include films that previously screened at online festivals as many events have gone virtual this year.

The 2021 festival will also feature a new section dedicated to online premieres as part of the official slate, bringing the Tribeca experience to audiences nationwide.

Tribeca earlier this year partnered with YouTube and numerous international film festivals to launch the online We Are One global film festival, which ran from May 29-June 7.

"We look forward to celebrating the 20th anniversary and to honoring what our founders Jane Rosenthal and Robert De Niro have made a reality in bringing storytellers and communities together," said Tribeca Enterprises chief creative officer Paula Weinstein.

Festival director and vp of programming Cara Cusumano added, “As we take our first steps towards the next edition of our festival, we have centered our thoughts and plans on the filmmakers and film-goers who have been so affected by the challenges of the last few months. Whether it’s in the cinema, online, or outdoors, we look forward to welcoming everyone back to an innovative 20th anniversary festival in the spirit of our last 20 years celebrating community and storytelling in all their forms."