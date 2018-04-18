Tribeca: 'Westworld,' Alec Baldwin-Spike Lee Panels to Be Livestreamed (Exclusive)

For those who can't make it to the 2018 edition of the film festival, some of this year's biggest talks will be available to watch online in real time.

New Yorkers won't be the only ones able to enjoy the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival. Key moments from the annual event — which officially kicks off its 17th edition on Wednesday night — will be live-streamed to wider audiences.

Throughout the festival, notable names in entertainment will participate in candid conversations during Tribeca Talks and post-premiere panels. Stars set to make appearances include Evan Rachel Wood, Spike Lee, Alec Baldwin, Jamie Foxx, Nathan Lane, Christine Baranski, Robert De Niro and Bradley Cooper, among many others.

When it comes to TV, the cast of Westworld will get together to discuss the upcoming second season of their hit HBO show. Antonio Banderas is also slated to speak about playing his idol, Pablo Picasso, in National Geographic's second season of Genius.

Fashion stars and social media personalities are also part of the action. Following the premiere of The Gospel According to Andre, style guru Andre Leon Talley will offer insight into his journey from the segregated South to New York City, where he eventually landed his dream job at Vogue and established himself as one of fashion's most formidable figures.

After the premiere of Bert Marcus' documentary The American Meme — which explores society's complex relationship with social media — the film's Instagram-famous stars, Paris Hilton, Kirill Bichutsky, Brittany Furlan, The Fat Jew and Hailey Baldwin, will sit down to talk through the pros and cons of online notoriety.

The talks are available exclusively via Facebook Live on the Tribeca Film Festival Facebook page at Facebook.com/Tribeca. Check out the livestream schedule below — and check tribecafilm.com for real-time additions throughout the festival.

Thursday, April 19

6 p.m. ET: John Legend with Sara Bareilles (Tribeca Talks: Storytellers)

9:40 p.m. ET: Westworld (Tribeca TV) Co-creators, showrunners and directors Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, along with cast-members Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, and James Marsden will participate.

Friday, April 20

6:30 p.m. ET: Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story (Tribeca TV) MSNBC host Joy Reid will moderate a conversation with co-directors Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst, the parents of Trayvon Martin, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, executive producers Mike Gasparro and Chachi Senior, and a special guest.

9:20 p.m. ET: Genius: Picasso (Tribeca TV) Showrunner Ken Biller, executive producers Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo, and cast-members Antonio Banderas, Alex Rich, Clémence Poésy, Poppy Delevingne and Samantha Colley will participate.

Saturday, April 21

6 p.m. ET: Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro (Tribeca Talks: Storytellers)

Monday, April 23

6 p.m. ET: Jamie Foxx (Tribeca Talks: Storytellers)

9:30 p.m. ET: Every Act of Life (World Premiere) Playwright Terrence McNally, director Jeff Kaufman, actor/director Joe Mantello, and actors Nathan Lane, F. Murray Abraham, Christine Baranski and Chita Rivera will participate.

Tuesday, April 24

8:45 p.m. ET: Alec Baldwin and Spike Lee (Tribeca Talks: Storytellers)

Wednesday, April 25

10 p.m. ET: The Gospel According to Andre (World Premiere) Director Kate Novack and subject Andre Leon Talley, producer Andrew Rossi, executive producer Roger Ross Williams and producer Josh Braun will participate in a conversation moderated by Sandra Bernhard.

Friday, April 27

9:35 p.m. ET: The American Meme (World Premiere) Director Bert Marcus and subjects Paris Hilton, Kirill Bichutsky, Brittany Furlan, The Fat Jew and Hailey Baldwin will participate.

Saturday, April 28

2 p.m. ET: Writing & Showrunning for TV (Tribeca Talks: Master Class) American television writing duo Robert and Michelle King will sit down with The Daily Show executive producers Steve Bodow and Jennifer Flanz to discuss what it takes to write and produce a compelling show, and the grit required to churn out episodes that feel timely and fresh.

9:30 p.m. ET: The Fourth Estate (World Premiere, Closing Night) New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet, Washington bureau chief Elisabeth Bumiller, White House correspondent Julie Davis, Washington investigative correspondent Mark Mazzetti, director Liz Garbus and producer Jenny Carchman will participate.