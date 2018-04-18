Tribeca: Molly Ringwald, Andrew McCarthy's Son Catch Up Over Dinner in 'All These Small Moments' Clip

The film, premiering at the upcoming New York festival, marks a reunion of sorts for the 'Pretty in Pink' stars.

Pretty in Pink fans have an extra reason to be excited for Molly Ringwald's new movie, All These Small Moments, which is making its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The movie co-stars Sam McCarthy — the son of Ringwald's Pretty in Pink romantic opposite, Andrew McCarthy — marking a reunion of sorts for Ringwald and the elder McCarthy.

The coming-of-age story, written and directed by Melissa Miller, centers around a teenager (The OA's Brendan Meyer), who's dealing with a crush on a girl (played by Jemima Kirke) as well as some family drama. Ringwald and Brian D'Arcy James play his parents and Sam McCarthy plays his brother. The film also stars Harley Quinn Smith, Kevin Smith's daughter, as one of Meyer's character's school friends.

In the clip above, debuting exclusively on THR.com, Ringwald, the younger McCarthy, James and Meyer pick at their food while bickering about lifting weights.

Miller calls the scene one of her "favorites" in the movie.

"It’s the portrait of a family trying to come together despite some recent setbacks," she said. "The parents are attempting to appear unified and responsible but the kids see right through the facade."

As for the quasi-reunion of Ringwald and McCarthy, Miller said it wasn't a pairing she "set out to create," but she enjoyed it.

"Whether it was kismet or some other force at work, getting to watch Molly Ringwald play the mother to Sam McCarthy is just another wonderful part of the magic that has surrounded this project," she said. "This was Sam’s first movie and he had to audition three times. His raw talent blew me away in the room and I simply couldn’t imagine my film without him."

Miller added that she saw Ringwald become a "mentor to Sam."