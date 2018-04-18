Tribeca: Sandra Bland's Family Speaks Out in New Clip From Documentary

'Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland,' which premieres at the Tribeca Film Festival and will air on HBO later this year, follows the suspicious death of the outspoken Chicago native.

HBO has shared a first-look clip from its new documentary, Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland.

The film, about the suspicious death of the outspoken Chicago native, is set to premiere at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival and will air on HBO later this year.

Sandra Bland was 28 years old when a traffic violation in a small Texas town led to her arrest and subsequent death. Although it was ruled a suicide, people across the nation questioned whether or not she was murdered by police officers. Ten days after Bland’s death, directors Kate Davis and David Heilbroner began working with her family and their legal team on Say Her Name. The film covers the two-year struggle for truth and details about the case and features Bland’s own commentary through her “Sandy Speaks” video blogs.

In the clip below, Bland’s family recalls being told “Once you get here, it will be proven without a doubt that she contributed in her own death.” At the Texas police station, they go over security footage, but it only leads to more questions.

Watch the clip from Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland below.