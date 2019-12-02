'Queen of Hearts' Actress Trine Dyrholm to Star in Danish Series 'Face to Face'

The 'In A Better World' actress joins the second season cast of Christoffer Boe's crime drama, alongside Danish stars Ulrich Thomsen, David Dencik and Lars Mikkelsen.

Danish actress Trine Dyrholm —the star of Oscar contender Queen of Hearts —has joined the second season cast of Danish crime series Face to Face.

Dyrholm, whose credits include In a Better World, Love is All You Need and The Commune, is one of Denmark's most acclaimed and fearless actresses. Her starring role in May el-Toukhy's Queen of Hearts —as a successful career woman who puts everything at risk when she seduces her teenage stepson —has drawn critical acclaim and a best actress nomination for this year's European Film Awards. Queen of Hearts is Denmark's official entry for the Oscars in the Best International Film category.

In Face to Face, Dyrholm will play Susanne, a psychologist who returns to work after a period of mourning following the death of her daughter. But when a patient, under hypnosis, reveals a plot to kill a series of young women, Susanne is thrown into a deadly journey into the criminal underworld to prevent another innocent girl from being killed.

The first season of Face to Face, starring Ulrich Thompson (Banshee, The New Pope) and Soren Malling (The Killing, Borgen), premiered earlier this month on Scandinavian pay-TV platform Viaplay. Christoffer Boe (Reconstruction, Everything Will Be Fine) co-wrote and directed the first season and is on board to write and direct season 2.

Miso Film, a Scandinavian subsidiary of production giant Fremantle, is producing Face to Face for Viaplay. Fremantle distribute the series internationally.

Joining Dyrholm on season 2 is a who's who of Danish talent, including Lars Mikkelsen (House of Cards, The Witcher), Nikolaj Lie Kaas (The Killing, Britannia), Lars Ranthe (The Bridge) and David Dencik (Chernobyl, McMafia).

Production on season 2 of Face to Face is set to set to start in spring 2020.