TriStar Pictures Promotes Shary Shirazi to VP of Creative Production (Exclusive)

Rising exec Shary Shirazi has been promoted to vp of creative production at TriStar Pictures.

Shirazi, who joined Tristar in 2016, has been involved in the acquisition, development and production of several films including A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, the upcoming drama directed by Marielle Heller that sees Tom Hanks portraying children’s TV icon Mister Rogers. The movie opens Nov. 22.

She is also overseeing Happiest Season, a same-sex holiday romantic comedy to be directed by Clea DuVall and starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis. The project is due to begin shooting early next year and has a Nov. 20, 2020 release date.

Shirazi’s current development on TriStar’s slate includes the adaptation of the musical Guys & Dolls, Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist, Kristin Hannah’s best selling book The Nightingale, Gary Chapman’s bestseller Five Love Languages, and the adaptation of Burial Rites, which has Jennifer Lawrence attached.

The Iranian-American executive has developed a reputation for championing stories that promote unrepresented voices and target underserved audiences.

“From the moment she arrived, Shary has been an integral member of the team,” said Nicole Brown, who recently succeeded Hannah Minghella to head TriStar. “She has exceptional taste, is highly regarded by her peers, and has a deep passion for championing fresh stories and new voices, a value that is built into TriStar Pictures’ DNA. It is a pleasure to recognize her work with this well-deserved promotion and I can’t imagine anyone better by my side as TriStar continues to grow.”

Before landing at TriStar, Shirazi worked as a creative exec at Broad Green Pictures and had stints working for Kathleen Kennedy at Lucasfilm as the company was producing Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and producer Michael London.