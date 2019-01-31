TriStar President Hannah Minghella Expands Her Role to Include Oversight of TV (Exclusive)

The move reflects a mandate from Sony Corp,’s new CEO Kenichiro Yoshida to foster synergy across all of Sony's streams of business.

TriStar Pictures president Hannah Minghella is expanding her purview to include oversight of TriStar Television.

The move reflects a mandate from Sony Corp,’s new CEO Kenichiro Yoshida to foster synergy across all of Sony's streams of business. As an executive known for strong literary instincts, Minghella already has been working informally with the TV division, having jettisoned properties like the book Maestra over to the television team where it is a better fit after originally developing it as a film (Amy Pascal is producing)

Minghella's new title will be president of TriStar Pictures and TriStar Television, effective immediately. On the film side, she will continue to report to Tom Rothman, chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s motion picture group, and on the TV side to Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter, co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television. Minghella assumes the TriStar Television role from the late Suzanne Patmore Gibbs who died in March 2017.

“We are excited to be working with Hannah in her new role with SPT,” said Sony Pictures Television president Jeff Frost, Clodfelter and Parnell in a joint statement. “With her deep experience on the film side, she is the perfect person to bring new and exciting ideas, content and talent to TriStar Television and to honor the legacy and vision that Suzanne initiated.”

Added Rothman: “Hannah has a superb instinct for material and storytelling,” said Tom Rothman. “I have no doubt she will do big things in television, which will be of great benefit to Sony at large, all while continuing to produce an exceptional slate of films. Rock on.”

As one of the most sought-after senior executives in film, Minghella was courted for a top post at Amazon last year, sources say. Keeping her in the fold is a coup for Sony, which has begun to stabilize after a rocky few years following a devastating hack in 2014.

In 2015, Minghella segued across the Culver City lot from her post as president of production at Columbia Pictures to TriStar. While at Columbia, she oversaw all aspects of development and production at the motion picture label, including such films as Sausage Party, American Hustle, Captain Phillips, Zero Dark Thirty, The Equalizer, 21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street, The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel and Skyfall, the most successful James Bond film of all time.

The daughter of the late director Anthony Minghella, she joined the studio in 2005 as a director of creative affairs working in the office of the chairman of the motion picture group under Sony Pictures Entertainment co-chair Pascal, who served as her mentor. In that role, Minghella collaborated on several projects, including the production of the highly hit James Bond film Casino Royale. In 2008, the London native was named president of production at Sony Pictures Animation, a post she held for three years. During her tenure at SPA, Minghella launched three new franchises -- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, Hotel Transylvania and The Smurfs as well as the critically acclaimed Arthur Christmas.

Minghella began her film career at Miramax Films, where she worked for four years, rising to creative executive.

“Bringing the film and television arms of TriStar together is an exciting opportunity to put content first,” said Minghella. “It allows us to be more dynamic in our approach to storytelling and meet the audience where they are. I’m thrilled to be joining my new television colleagues and hope to make Suzanne proud.”

Minghella sits on the board of Women In Film, City Year Los Angeles and the Archer School For Girls and is a founding member of the Los Angeles Women’s Collective, a political action committee that empowers women to influence political and legislative progress.

At TriStar, Minghella honed her taste for hot literary properties and made it a priority to female filmmakers and stories. Some of the label’s titles include the upcoming A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, directed by Marielle Heller (slated for release in November); Happiest Season, directed by Clea DuVall; The Woman King, starring Viola Davis and Lupita Nyong’o; Alex Garland and Paloma Baeza’s Toymaker’s Secret; and A White Lie, produced by Reese Witherspoon. She has acquired such books as Paulo Coehlo’s The Alchemist and is currently overseeing development of Norton Jester’s The Phantom Tollbooth, Kristin Hannah’s The Nightingale and Graeme Simsion’s The Rosie Project. TriStar’s critically-acclaimed original film, Baby Driver was a breakout success at the box office, earning $227 million worldwide, and was nominated for three Academy Awards.

TriStar Television, the prestige IP and female-centric driven arm of Sony Pictures Television, has produced acclaimed series such as Good Girls Revolt and The Last Tycoon, starring Matt Bomer. Projects currently in development include marital thriller A Reliable Wife (based on the New York Times best seller) and On Becoming a God in Central Florida, starring and executive produced by Kirsten Dunst.

