Triumph the Insult Comic Dog Pokes Fun at Democratic Candidates on 'Saturday Night Politics'

Triumph the Insult Comic Dog — a puppet character voiced by Robert Smigel, best known for mocking stars in an Eastern European accent — made an appearance last night on MSNBC's Saturday Night Politics where he poked fun at a handful of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates ahead of this week's debates.

When speaking about Sen. Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden, Triumph brought up their viral confrontation from a June debate during which Harris accused Biden of working with lawmakers to oppose busing black students to schools attended by mostly white students.

"Kamala needs to stick with what works — calling Joe Biden a racist," Triumph said. "And Joe Biden needs to remember that's a bad thing."

The character — who was first introduced during a 1997 appearance on Late Night With Conan O'Brien — also took aim at Sen. Bernie Sanders. "Bernie's prepping for this debate. He's ready for it this time. He's going to prep for it by taking a nap right before," Triumph said of the 77-year-old politician. "So, that way his hair looks just right."

Additionally, Pete Buttigieg — the openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana — was unable to escape Triumph's mockery. "This time, Mayor Pete cleared his schedule to focus on debate prep," quipped Triumph. "He's not even going to make it to T-ball practice or Timmy's pizza party."

And when speaking about Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, Triumph unfavorably compared her to President Donald Trump's 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton: "Kristen is the candidate for everyone who would say, 'I love Hillary Clinton but she's just too likable.'"

The puppet's Saturday Night Politics appearance came just days before the Democratic candidates are set to take each other on again in another round of primary debates scheduled to take place in Detroit on Tuesday and Wednesday. The debates will be moderated by CNN’s Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper, and will start at 8 p.m. ET on both nights.

Aside from Harris and Biden's dissension, the last set of debates saw candidates showing off their Spanish-speaking skills, arguing about who has done more for reproductive rights and discussing other issues such as healthcare, gun violence, immigration and climate change.

Watch Triumph the Insult Comic Dog on Saturday Night Politics below.