'Trolls World Tour' Trailer: Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake Return to Battle Hard-Rocking Troll

The musical sequel also features the voices of Rachel Bloom, Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly Clarkson, Mary J. Blige, Anderson.Paak, Sam Rockwell and more.

The trailer for the Trolls sequel, Trolls World Tour, debuted Thursday.

The DreamWorks Animation sequel follows Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) after they discover they are only one of six types of trolls, each dedicated to a different type of music. After hearing of the hard-rock Queen Barb’s (Rachel Bloom) desire to destroy all music but rock, the two, along with their friends, attempt to unite all of the tribes to save music.

The trailer opens up with Anna Kendrick singing "The Sound of Silence" — the classic Simon & Garfunkel song that fans will remember from the first film — as it pans down from a smiling moon to the singing Poppy and plants and creatures surrounding her. She is quickly interrupted by a moody goth troll who emerges from the ground playing a guitar solo, and all the trolls but Poppy flee from fear.

After the experience, Poppy investigates who the mystery intruder was, discovering that there are six types of trolls created, each for a different type of music. The tribes are pop, funk, classical, techno, country and rock, each showing a glimpse into the world of the tribes with a song matching the style. “We need to unite all the trolls because if we don’t stop her, who will?” Poppy says, trying to motivate her friends to go after Queen Barb and her father, King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne).

A montage of the group venturing to different music lands is shown, and what Poppy suggested to be an easy task of uniting the trolls proves far from it, with the country tribe leader shouting “Get them!” as Poppy, Branch and the others run away. Branch yells, "Does anyone else think this is crazy?" as a small country troll bites at his trousers.

The movie will feature original music by Timberlake, who earned an Oscar nomination for the song “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” which he wrote for the last film.

The musical sequel also features the voices of Rachel Bloom, Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly Clarkson, Mary J. Blige, Anderson.Paak, Sam Rockwell and more.

Trolls World Tour will be in theater in April 2020. Watch the full trailer above.