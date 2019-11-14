Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake Fight to Save Different Music Genres in 'Trolls World Tour' Trailer

Rachel Bloom, Ozzy Osbourne, James Corden, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar, Anderson Paak, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, Sam Rockwell, Icona Pop, Jamie Dornan, J Balvin and Kenan Thompson round out the voice cast.

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake fight to save multiple genres of music in the trailer for DreamWorks Animation's Trolls World Tour.

Four years after the original film, Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake) discover that they are part of just one of six different Troll tribes that are scattered over different lands. Each tribe is devoted to their own genre of music including funk, country, techno, classical, pop and rock. With the help of her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne), Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom) sets out to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy, Branch and their friends set out to visit the other lands to unify the trolls and stand up against Barb.

The trailer opens with Queen Barb interrupting a concert. "I'm gonna take your string, bro," she tells the performer at the concert. "I'm gonna unite the six strings and destroy all music except for rock."

Poppy and Branch later learn that there are other troll tribes that exist outside of their community and about Barb's mission to steal each land's strings to gain full power over the genre of music that is created.

"We're gonna need a battle plan and weapons," Branch tells Poppy as the two decide to work together to stop Barb's mission. While Poppy states that violence is never the answer, she promises her friends that she will do whatever it takes to save the music the different tribes have created.

A montage follows of Poppy, Branch and their friends going undercover to discover the other troll communities. When the group is caught sneaking into the land of the rock-n-roll trolls, they do their best impressions of serious rock musicians.

The trailer concludes with the friends crossing paths with a smooth jazz troll. "It's like I'm being paralyzed by smoothness," says Poppy as the musician plays the saxophone. Branch adds, "I can't feel my face."

Trolls World Tour will be in theaters on April 17. Watch the full trailer above.