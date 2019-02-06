Troy Carter Signs With UTA

The former Spotify global head of creator services will focus on developing projects in areas including film, TV and theater.

Music industry veteran and tech investor Troy Carter has signed with UTA, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Carter most recently served for two years as global head of creator services at Spotify, where he built a team that served as a critical liaison between artists and the company. Although he stepped down last September, he continues to work with Spotify in an advisory capacity. The position was a logical fit, as he made his name as a music manager for Lady Gaga, John Legend, Eve, Nelly, Meghan Trainor, Priyanka Chopra and other artists, many of whom he discovered. As a music exec, he founded the management company Atom Factory in 2007 and also has worked with firms including Bad Boy Entertainment and Erving Wonder.

As a manager, Carter was known for being an early adopter of leveraging the digital space to build his artists' careers. His tech-savvy instinct also has made him a successful venture capitalist, with more than 80 holdings in such companies as Uber, Dropbox, Lyft, Spotify, Slack, Warby Parker, Gimlet Media and The Skimm.

"Troy Carter has achieved success in everything he's done," UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer said in a statement. "He's not only one of today's most innovative, self-made leaders in music and tech, he's broken ground as a creator, an executive and investor. His unique vision for the future will touch every area of UTA, and we look forward to exploring new avenues of business with him."

The agency will focus on helping Carter develop projects in areas including film, television and theater. He already has projects in the works at Netflix, Universal Pictures and Apple, and UTA looks to expand his business to the stage as well. He received an Emmy nomination for outstanding variety, music or comedy special in 2011 for executive producing HBO's Lady Gaga Presents: The Monster Ball Tour at Madison Square Garden, and he also has appeared as a guest judge on ABC's Shark Tank.

"UTA is becoming a creative hub at the intersection of music and art culture," Carter said in a statement. "Jeremy Zimmer and his team are passionate, hungry and have shown exemplary taste when presenting me with projects. I look forward to working with them on this next chapter and bringing inspiring stories to the world."