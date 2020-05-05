Truly Original Leadership Glenda Hersh and Steven Weinstock Re-Up

They produce 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta,' Shahs of Sunset and 'Basketball Wives.'

Veteran unscripted Glenda Hersh and Steven Weinstock are staying put at Truly Original, renewing their deals to stay on as co-presidents and co-CEOs of the Endemol Shine North America-owned production company.

Based in New York, the pair's company produces The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Potomac, Shahs of Sunset, Swamp People, Summer House, Basketball Wives, Ink Master and recent Bravo debut Family Karma.



“For the last two decades, Glenda and Steven’s track record in the unscripted space has been second to none and we’re thrilled that they will be continuing on with us for many years to come,” said Endemol Shine North America CEO Chris Abrego. “They both possess a very strong business acumen and since we formed Truly Original three years ago, Glenda and Steven have taken their creativity and productivity to new levels—strengthening their big franchises, while launching numerous groundbreaking original series. I know there are many more great stories ahead for the Truly Original team.

Hersh and Weinstock originally founded True Entertainment in 2000, three years prior to its acquisition by Endemol Shine. By 2015, they had assumed leadership Endemol sister shingle Original Media — merging the two entities in January 2017 to form Truly Original.

“We are so proud of the first-class team of creatives, producers, executives and staffers that are Truly Original – their talent and dedication has propelled the company and allowed us all to grow and flourish,” said Hersh and Weinstock. “We’re very fortunate to be in the Endemol Shine family, which has always given us creative freedom to take chances and big swings and provided their full support. We’re also grateful for the wonderful partnership of our network and streaming colleagues and are more committed than ever to collaborating on programming that entertains and excites their audiences. Looking back, we started our partnership at a key moment for unscripted; years later, for all its change and disruption, this remains a singularly creative, compelling and surprising industry – and we’re eager to get to work on the next chapter.”