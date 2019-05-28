Trump 2020 Campaign Sponsors Fox News Host Laura Ingraham's Podcast

The Trump Make America Great Again Committee paid to sponsor Tuesday's episode of 'The Laura Ingraham Podcast' on PodcastOne.

The Trump Make America Great Again Committee, a joint fundraising effort authorized by and composed of President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee, sponsored Tuesday's episode of The Laura Ingraham Podcast, a daily show that the Fox News primetime host does for PodcastOne.

Ingraham told listeners at the end of the episode, "I want to thank all of our sponsors for supporting this show: Brush Hero, SeroVital and The Trump Make America Great Again Committee."

Earlier this year, Ingraham transitioned from hosting a daily radio show to hosting a podcast, which is not affiliated with Fox News. Many of her colleagues, including personalities like Brian Kilmeade and Bret Baier, host audio shows for the network.

Because Ingraham's podcast is not a Fox News property, it's unclear whether she violated any rules by taking advertising money from a political campaign.

In November, Fox News said the network "does not condone any talent participating in campaign events." In October, a Fox News host apologized for inadvertently donating to Trump's presidential campaign.

"Laura Ingraham’s podcast is run independently of Fox News and we have nothing to do with its sponsorships," a Fox News spokesperson on Tuesday told The Hollywood Reporter.

A PodcastOne spokesperson did not respond when asked how long the political committee has sponsored Ingraham's show, though the organization was not mentioned as a sponsor during any other show in May or April.

In recent months, Ingraham's most frequent podcast sponsors have been animal welfare organization D.E.L.T.A. Rescue, stem cell technology Genucel and streaming television service Pluto TV, according to a THR review. The Trump Make America Great Again Committee was the only partisan sponsor.