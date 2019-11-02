Trump Appearance at UFC Championship Event Draws Heckles From Arena Crowd

As Trump entered Madison Square Garden on Saturday, he was booed by a considerable proportion of the crowd inside the stadium.

Following the news earlier this week that the Democrats pushed an impeachment package through a divided house, the appearance of President Trump out and about in New York City caused quite a stir.

As Trump entered Madison Square Garden on Saturday for the United Fighting Championship 244 event, it appeared that he was "booed" by a considerable proportion of the crowd inside the stadium. Many guests at the event took to social media to share their experience. "The President is here and the boos are deafening," wrote one user.

In video footage captured on social media, the "boos" can be heard amongst the crowd, as some people waved their arms and took pictures. According to the White House public pool report, Trump pumped his fist while waiting for the main fight and waved to attendees, the latter of which again provoked a mixed reaction from the crowd.

President Trump getting massively booed as he entered the Garden for #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/ZwmSxlQ4uL — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) November 3, 2019

And that's what #UFC244 sounds like when Trump shows up.



He got booed.



Just like the #WorldSeries.



Now, all he's got to do is an NFL game and NBA game and he can round out his tour of disapproval.pic.twitter.com/0PJJUOF8rX — Grant Stern (@grantstern) November 3, 2019

The President is here and the boos are deafening. #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/MbQdKIvuil — Ricardo Montero (@RicardoMonteroH) November 3, 2019

This activity comes just a week after Trump was booed by baseball fans at game 5 of the World Series. Attendees at the game also shouted chants including "lock him up" and held banners emblazoned with the words, "Impeach Trump."