CULTURE

Trump Appearance at UFC Championship Event Draws Heckles From Arena Crowd

8:12 PM PDT 11/2/2019 by Trilby Beresford

Samir Hussein/WireImage
President Trump

As Trump entered Madison Square Garden on Saturday, he was booed by a considerable proportion of the crowd inside the stadium.

Following the news earlier this week that the Democrats pushed an impeachment package through a divided house, the appearance of President Trump out and about in New York City caused quite a stir.

As Trump entered Madison Square Garden on Saturday for the United Fighting Championship 244 event, it appeared that he was "booed" by a considerable proportion of the crowd inside the stadium. Many guests at the event took to social media to share their experience. "The President is here and the boos are deafening," wrote one user. 

In video footage captured on social media, the "boos" can be heard amongst the crowd, as some people waved their arms and took pictures. According to the White House public pool report, Trump pumped his fist while waiting for the main fight and waved to attendees, the latter of which again provoked a mixed reaction from the crowd. 

This activity comes just a week after Trump was booed by baseball fans at game 5 of the World Series. Attendees at the game also shouted chants including "lock him up" and held banners emblazoned with the words, "Impeach Trump."