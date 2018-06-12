Trump Bashes "Punch-Drunk" Robert De Niro Over Tonys Insult

The president attacked the actor for his "F— Trump!" chant at the Tony Awards on Sunday night.

Donald Trump celebrated his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by taking to Twitter to attack the actor Robert De Niro, who on Sunday night had chanted "Fuck Trump!" to the crowd at the Tony Awards.

"Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies," Trump tweeted on Tuesday afternoon. "I watched him last night and truly believe he may be 'punch-drunk.' I guess he doesn’t realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy!"

Trump insulted the actor while flying back from Singapore. The president almost definitely would have responded to De Niro's insult earlier had he not been taking part in the summit.

De Niro's insult attracted some ire from conservative media, but not as much as previous celebrity-on-Trump slams. Greg Gutfeld, who co-hosts the Fox News show The Five, called the actor an "irrelevant gasbag," and host Laura Ingraham suggested that the comment would help Trump win re-election in 2020.