Trump Blames California Wildfires on "Poor" Forest Management

The president threatened via Twitter to withhold federal payments to California, causing stars such as Katy Perry and John Legend to fight back against his comments on social media.

President Donald Trump is threatening to withhold federal payments to California, claiming its forest management is "so poor."

Trump says Saturday via Twitter that "there is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly fires in California." Trump says "billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!"

The comments were Trump's first about massive wildfires, including a blaze that incinerated most of the Northern California town of Paradise and killed at least nine people.

Wildfires also raged in Southern California, including the town of Thousand Oaks, where a gunman days earlier killed a dozen people at a local bar.

Trump earlier issued an emergency declaration providing federal funds to help firefighters.

There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018

After the controversial statement, some Hollywood stars took to Twitter to fight back against the president’s comments.

"This man is demented. Never stop saying it," Ava DuVernay tweeted in response to Trump’s statement. Katy Perry also criticized Trump calling his response to the wildfires “heartless." "This is an absolutely heartless response. There aren’t even politics involved. Just good American families losing their homes as you tweet, evacuating into shelters."

Meanwhile, Don Cheadle shared a subtle response, telling Trump, “You suck at this.” Whereas John Legend dubbed Trump a “national embarrassment."

Our National Embarrassment can't bring himself to show some empathy to Californians dealing with a horrific disaster. https://t.co/WwLA7UTI8c — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 10, 2018

Stop re-enacting your father’s coldness toward you. You’re not Fred Trump and we aren’t 10 year old you. Stop it, you shitty shitty person. Feign humanity. https://t.co/upobfKZgLM — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) November 10, 2018

Maybe Trump would like to see what would happen if California threatened to withhold out federal taxes- https://t.co/WdFRhei740 — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) November 10, 2018

This is an absolutely heartless response. There aren’t even politics involved. Just good American families losing their homes as you tweet, evacuating into shelters. https://t.co/DJ4PN26bLZ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 10, 2018

This man is demented. Never stop saying it. https://t.co/EmjA7gLoVA — Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 10, 2018