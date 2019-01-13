Trump Mocks Amazon Boss Jeff "Bozo," Praises National Enquirer

The president took aim at Bezos' impending divorce as well as alleged texts the Washington Post owner sent to his new girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez-Whitesell.

President Donald Trump returned to one of his favored targets on Sunday night as he fired off an attack on Jeff Bezos, describing the Amazon chief as "Jeff Bozo" and mocking him for an exposé in the National Enquirer.

Despite the continued government shutdown and falling poll numbers, Trump took the chance to continue his attacks on Bezos, who is currently in the midst of a divorce from his wife of 25 years, Mackenzie.

Referring to an Enquirer story which posted alleged texts between Bezos and his new girlfriend Lauren Sanchez-Whitesell, wife of Endeavor executive chairman Patrick Whitesell, Trump praised the Enquirer as a "competitor" that was "far more accurate" than The Washington Post, the newspaper owned by Bezos.

So sorry to hear the news about Jeff Bozo being taken down by a competitor whose reporting, I understand, is far more accurate than the reporting in his lobbyist newspaper, the Amazon Washington Post. Hopefully the paper will soon be placed in better & more responsible hands! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2019

Long a target of Trump's ire, Bezos has had to endure mockery and attacks ever since the world's richest man announced news of his divorce. Last week, Trump sarcastically wished Bezos "good luck" with the divorce and that it was "going to be a beauty."