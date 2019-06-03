Trump Calls for AT&T Boycott to Hurt CNN

"I believe that if people stoped using or subscribing to @ATT, they would be forced to make big changes at @CNN," he wrote on Twitter.

Donald Trump's hatred of CNN and animosity toward his former friend Jeff Zucker is well-established, but the president took it one step further on Monday, suggesting a boycott of the network's parent company to foment management changes.

"I believe that if people stoped using or subscribing to @ATT, they would be forced to make big changes at @CNN, which is dying in the ratings anyway," he wrote on Twitter. "It is so unfair with such bad, Fake News! Why wouldn’t they act."

The tweet was seemingly inspired by an experience watching the network while traveling abroad.

"Just arrived in the United Kingdom," he wrote in an earlier tweet. "The only problem is that @CNN is the primary source of news available from the U.S. After watching it for a short while, I turned it off. All negative & so much Fake News, very bad for U.S. Big ratings drop. Why doesn’t owner @ATT do something?"

Trump has previously called for AT&T to fire Zucker, who had his contract renewed through the 2020 election. "Little Jeff Z has done a terrible job, his ratings suck, & AT&T should fire him to save credibility!" he wrote back in August 2018.

A CNN spokesperson has not yet responded to a request for comment on the president's call for a boycott.

The watchdog organization Citizens For Ethics responded to Trump's tweet. "How have we gotten to the point where the President of the United States is openly trying to get American businesses to fail to prevent a news network from accurately reporting what he says and does?" the organization wrote.