Trump Calls Off Philadelphia Eagles White House Visit Over Anthem Dispute

The Super Bowl champs were due to visit the president on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump on Monday called off a visit by the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House on Tuesday due to the dispute over whether NFL players must stand during the playing of the national anthem.

Trump said in a statement that some members of the Super Bowl championship team "disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart."

Trump said the team wanted to send a smaller delegation, but fans who planned to attend "deserve better."

The president said he will instead be hosting "a different type of ceremony" with the U.S. Marine Band.

The NFL recently announced a new policy requiring players to stand for the anthem if they are on the field before a game. Trump had suggested players who kneel be fired.